#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gannett reports Q2 loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett reports third quarter 2016 results of operations

* Sees Q4 revenue up 14 to 16 percent

* Q3 revenue $772.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $752.1 million

* Initiated incremental cost cutting actions totaling $30 million annually

* Have implemented initiatives that will result in $10 million of additional cost savings in Q4

* For Q4, company expects revenues to be up 14% to 16% compared to Q4 of prior year

* In connection with reachlocal acquisition, Gannett established a newly formed reportable segment

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to meaningfully increase sequentially

* Q4 revenue view $800.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q4 of 2016, company expects capital expenditures of $20-$25 million, not including real estate projects

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21

* Qtrly advertising revenue $429.1 million versus $384.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
