10 months ago
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle Foods reports 3rd quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.13 to $2.15

* Q3 sales $758.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $773.5 million

* Outlook for Boulder Brands net sales remains in range of $460 - $480 million, including impact of sku rationalization program

* Capital expenditures for full year are now forecasted in range of $110 - $120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
