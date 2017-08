Oct 27 (Reuters) - Towne Bank :

* Towne Bank reports record third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 revenue $109.4 million

* Towne Bank - on a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased by $14.82 million, or 31.02 pct, in Q3 2016 versus Q2 2016

* Q3 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.40 excluding items