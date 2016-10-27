BRIEF-Stoneridge reports Q3 earnings per share $0.36

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Stoneridge Inc
* Stoneridge reports strong third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales rose 7.3 percent to $173.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stoneridge Inc- reaffirmed 2016 full-year gross margin, operating margin, earnings per share and EBITDA guidance
* Stoneridge Inc-for FY 2016, revised sales guidance slightly lower to range of $690.0-$700.0 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $712.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S