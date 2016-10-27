FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First foundation reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First foundation reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - First Foundation Inc :

* First foundation announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income) were $38.2 million, an increase of 71%

* Qtrly net interest income was $23.2 million, an increase of 50%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $36.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

