BRIEF-First foundation reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58

Oct 27 (Reuters) - First Foundation Inc :
* First foundation announces 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income) were $38.2 million, an increase of 71%
* Qtrly net interest income was $23.2 million, an increase of 50%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $36.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S