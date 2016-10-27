UPDATE 4-Qualcomm to buy NXP for $38 bln in biggest chip deal
* Qualcomm shares up 4 pct, NXP up 1.4 pct (Adds details, Qualcomm CEO quote, updates shares)
Oct 27 First Of Long Island Corp :
* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces 23.0% increase in net income for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income $21.7 million versus $18.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The First of Long Island Corporation announces 3-for-2 stock split
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday declined to say if he thinks the commission will review AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc.