BRIEF-The First of Long Island Corp announces 3-for-2 stock split
* The First of Long Island Corporation announces 3-for-2 stock split
Oct 27 Questerre Energy Corp :
* Questerre announces 2017 capital budget and proposed private placement
* Has approved a capital budget of approximately $26 million for 2017
* Private placement will consist of issuance of up to 26.6 million common shares of company
* Co intends to use net proceeds to partially fund 2017 capital program, repay indebtedness under its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces 23.0% increase in net income for the third quarter of 2016
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday declined to say if he thinks the commission will review AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc.