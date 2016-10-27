BRIEF-PPG prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ppg Industries Inc :
* PPG prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
* priced a public offering of 300 million euros aggregate principal amount of 0.000% notes due 2019
* priced offering of 600 million euros aggregate principal amount of 0.875% notes due 2025 at an issue price of 98.836% of principal amount
* priced public offering of 300 million euros aggregate amount of 0.000% notes due 2019 at issue price of 99.632% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: