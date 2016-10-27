FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-MGP issues further updates regarding chemical incident
October 27, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MGP issues further updates regarding chemical incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mgp Ingredients Inc

* Mgp issues further updates regarding chemical incident

* Mgp ingredients inc - chemical release occurred at mgp ingredients' plant in atchison, kan., at approximately 8 a.m. Ct last friday, oct. 21

* Reaction resulted in emissions venting into air

* Mgp ingredients inc - our plant operations are fully functional

* Mgp ingredients inc - approximately 100 people, including three mgp employees, sought medical treatment related to respiratory concerns

* Mgp ingredients inc - as of 11 a.m. Oct 21 morning, based on observations by local officials, emissions had dispersed

* Mgp ingredients-"confident" inventories of protein and starch ingredients, as well as distilled spirits, were unaffected and are safe for consumption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
