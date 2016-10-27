FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cohu Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cohu Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cohu Inc -

* Cohu reports third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Sees Q4 2016 sales about $65 million

* Q3 sales $69.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $68 million

* Cohu Inc says Cohu expects Q4 2016 sales to be approximately $65 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $65.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
