Oct 27 (Reuters) - Riverview Bancorp Inc

* Riverview Bancorp earns $1.7 million in second quarter; highlighted by announced deal with MBANK

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q2 revenue rose 13.8 percent to $10.7 million

* Riverview Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest margin 3.70 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: