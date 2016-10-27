FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kimco Realty Q3 loss per share $0.13
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 8:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kimco Realty Q3 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco Realty reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Kimco Realty Corp - Board increases quarterly common stock cash dividend 5.9% to $0.27 per share

* Kimco Realty Corp - Sees FY nareit FFO $1.30 - $1.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimco Realty Corp - Sees FY FFO as adjusted $1.49 - $1.51

* Kimco Realty Corp- Kimco's board has approved an increase in our quarterly common stock dividend of approximately six percent in the current quarter

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimco Realty- 2016 guidance for net income , nareit ffo included one-time transactional gains from anticipated partial monetization of investment in albertsons

* Kimco Realty Corp- Sees FY 2016 ,net income guidance $0.76 - $0.79

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.