10 months ago
BRIEF-Aerie Pharma reports positive topline results of late stage study of Rhopressatm
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 27, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma reports positive topline results of late stage study of Rhopressatm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports positive topline efficacy results of ROCKET 4 phase 3 trial of Rhopressatm (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02 percent

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Study successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Company separately announces withdrawal of Rhopressa ( TM ) NDA, with expectation of refiling in January 2017

* Aerie - Rhopressa NDA withdrawn as result of a third party manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida not being ready for pre-approval inspection by FDA

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Drug product contract manufacturer has advised Aerie and FDA that it expects to be prepared for FDA inspection in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
