BRIEF-Insight enterprises reports Q3 2016 results

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc -

* Insight Enterprises, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 sales rose 4 percent to $1.39 billion

* Raises FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share view to $2.40 to $2.45

* Company is maintaining its outlook that it expects net sales in 2016 to grow in low single digit range year over year

* Says adjusted diluted earnings per share for full year 2016 is expected to be between $2.45 to $2.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: