BRIEF-Merchants Bancshares Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 excluding items

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Merchants Bancshares Inc :

* Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports third quarter results; declares dividend

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merchants Bancshares Inc qtrly diluted share$0.57

* Merchants Bancshares Inc - gross loans at September 30, 2016 totaled $1.48 billion, an increase of $81.9 million over linked quarter

* Merchants Bancshares- taxable equivalent net interest income was $14.4 million for 3 months ended Sept 30, 2016, versus $14.4 million for quarter ending June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: