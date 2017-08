Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nexj Systems Inc :

* Nexj Systems reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to C$8.9 million

* Nexj Systems Inc - $1.7m in adjusted EBITDA for Q3 is a $1.5m improvement over adjusted EBITDA of $228k for comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: