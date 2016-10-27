FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Power Integrations Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Power Integrations Inc

* Power integrations reports third-quarter financial results

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $101 million

* Power Integrations - quarterly revenues grew 17 percent year-over-year to $103.8 million

* Power Integrations - q4 revenues are expected to be in a range of $101 million plus or minus $3 million

* Power Integrations -q4 GAAP gross margin is expected to be about 48.8 percent; q4 Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

