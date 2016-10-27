BRIEF-Teligent Q3 revenue rises 39 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Teligent Inc

* Teligent announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $65 million to $72 million

* Q3 revenue rose 39 percent to $16.2 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Teligent - intends to submit at least 15 andas with fda in 2016

* Teligent - company anticipates gross margin of 54% to 56% for year ending december 31, 2016

* Teligent - company expects to spend between 28% and 32% of total revenue in research and development by end of 2016