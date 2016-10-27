BRIEF-Century Aluminum Q3 loss per share $0.67

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co :

* Century reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.31

* Q3 loss per share $0.67

* Q3 sales $333.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.2 million

* Century Aluminum Co says shipments of primary aluminum for Q3 of 2016 were 182,429 tonnes compared with 231,040 tonnes shipped in Q3 of 2015

* Century Aluminum Co says decrease in sales and shipment volume was primarily due to curtailment actions taken in second half of 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S