10 months ago
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Q3 loss per share $0.67
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Q3 loss per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co :

* Century reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.31

* Q3 loss per share $0.67

* Q3 sales $333.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.2 million

* Century Aluminum Co says shipments of primary aluminum for Q3 of 2016 were 182,429 tonnes compared with 231,040 tonnes shipped in Q3 of 2015

* Century Aluminum Co says decrease in sales and shipment volume was primarily due to curtailment actions taken in second half of 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
