10 months ago
BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust reports third quarter 2016 results
October 27, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Columbia Property Trust Inc :

* Columbia Property Trust reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.62 to $1.64

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Columbia Property Trust Inc - on track to achieve our targeted range of $700 million to $1 billion in total dispositions for year

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbia Property Trust Inc - qtrly normalized funds from operations per diluted share was $0.37

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
