BRIEF-B&G Foods posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.56

Oct 27 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc

* B&G Foods reports financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 sales $318.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $335.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.11 to $2.17

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.38 billion to $1.4 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share increased 47.1 pct to $0.50

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share increased 47.1 pct to $0.50

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share* increased 43.6 pct to $0.56