Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mellanox Technologies Ltd

* Mellanox achieves record quarterly revenue in the third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $222 million to $228 million

* Q3 revenue $224.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $224.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $233.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: