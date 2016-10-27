BRIEF-Digi International posts Q4 earnings $0.14/shr from continuing operations

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Digi International Inc

* Digi International reports fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $45 million to $48 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $200 million to $210 million

* Q4 revenue $50.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $51.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $216.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S