FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ca Technologies reports Q2 fiscal year 2017 results
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:00 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Ca Technologies reports Q2 fiscal year 2017 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ca Inc

* Ca Technologies reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 revenue $1.018 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion

* Ca Inc says company updated its fiscal 2017 outlook for cash flow from continuing operations

* Ca Inc says expects a full-year GAAP operating margin of 29 percent and non-GAAP operating margin of 38 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY total revenue to increase in a range of flat to plus 1 percent as reported and in constant currency

* Sees FY GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to increase in a range of 6 percent to 8 percent as reported

* Sees FY non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to increase in a range of 2 percent to 5 percent as reported

* Sees FY cash flow from continuing operations to change in a range of minus 3 percent to plus 1 percent as reported and in constant currency

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $4.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.