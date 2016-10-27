BRIEF-Ca Technologies reports Q2 fiscal year 2017 results

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ca Inc

* Ca Technologies reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 revenue $1.018 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion

* Ca Inc says company updated its fiscal 2017 outlook for cash flow from continuing operations

* Ca Inc says expects a full-year GAAP operating margin of 29 percent and non-GAAP operating margin of 38 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY total revenue to increase in a range of flat to plus 1 percent as reported and in constant currency

* Sees FY GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to increase in a range of 6 percent to 8 percent as reported

* Sees FY non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to increase in a range of 2 percent to 5 percent as reported

* Sees FY cash flow from continuing operations to change in a range of minus 3 percent to plus 1 percent as reported and in constant currency

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $4.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S