Oct 27 (Reuters) - AV Homes Inc

* AV Homes reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 revenue rose 34 percent to $205.4 million

* Quarterly backlog value increased 13% to $347.1 million on 1,081 units

* Sees FY 2016 pre-tax income is expected to increase to approximately $30 million to $32 million