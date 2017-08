Oct 27 (Reuters) - Integer Holdings Corp

* Integer Holdings Corporation reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $347 million versus I/B/E/S view $347.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Integer Holdings Corp - reiterates its 2016 comparable basis revenue, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS outlook