BRIEF-Republic Services posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.62

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Republic Services Inc
* Republic Services Inc reports third-quarter results; raises full-year financial guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 excluding items
* Republic Services Inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in a range of $2.31 to $2.36
* Republic Services Inc sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow is expected to be in a range of $875 million to $900 million
* Republic Services Inc - expect current trends to continue into 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Republic Services Inc - now expects its full-year adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $2.19 to $2.20
* Republic Services Inc - expects full-year 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be in a range of $840 million to $850 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S