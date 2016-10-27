FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Calamos Asset Management posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.14/shr
October 27, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Calamos Asset Management posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.14/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Calamos Asset Management Inc

* Calamos Asset Management Inc reports third quarter 2016 results and declares dividend

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $48.3 million

* Calamos Asset Management Inc says AUM were $20.1 billion at September 30, 2016 compared with $20.1 billion at end of last quarter and $22.5 billion at September 30, 2015

* Calamos Asset - net outflows were $746 million for quarter compared with net outflows of $1.0 billion in previous quarter and $436 million in Q3 of 2015

* Calamos Asset Management Inc says board of directors of CAM declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

