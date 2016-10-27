FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Atlassian Corp posts Q1 loss per share $0.01
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Atlassian Corp posts Q1 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Atlassian Corporation Plc

* Atlassian announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $136.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlassian Corporation Plc - fiscal year 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $597 million to $603 million

* FY2017 revenue view $598.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlassian - FY 2017 net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.18 to $0.17 on an IFRS basis; 33-34 cents on non-IFRS basis

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total revenue was $136.8 million for Q1 of fiscal 2017, up 34 pct from $101.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $133.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.