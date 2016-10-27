FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SS&C Technologies posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.42
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SS&C Technologies posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

* SS&C Technologies reports Q3 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue rose 36.5 percent to $383.3 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc - adjusted revenue for Q3 2016 was $391.9 million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted revenue $1,513.4 - $1,522.4 million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted net income $331.8 - $334.8 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $391.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
