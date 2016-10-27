FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vocera Communications Inc reports Q3 revenue of $33.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Vocera Communications Inc

* Vocera announces third quarter revenue of $33.8 million and raises fy'16 revenue guidance

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $33.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 to $0.07

* Sees FY 2016 gaap loss per share $0.51 to $0.58

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $126 million to $128 million

* Gaap gross margin for q3 of 2016 was 63.6%, compared to 61.4% in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
