FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Flowserve corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.16
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Flowserve corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp

* Flowserve corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Flowserve corp - remain on track to deliver expected incremental savings of approximately $100 million in 2016

* Flowserve corp says q3 total bookings were $960 million, down 7.3% on a constant currency basis, and down 1.0% sequentially on a constant currency basis

* Flowserve corp - realized cost savings of approximately $37 million in q3

* Flowserve corp - backlog at september 30, 2016 was $2.14 billion, down 1.6% versus year-end 2015 and up 1.7% sequentially

* Flowserve corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Q3 sales $943 million versus i/b/e/s view $974.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Flowserve corp says q3 aftermarket bookings were $452 million, down 2.1% on a constant currency basis as compared to 2015 q3

* Flowserve corp says backlog at september 30, 2016 was $2.14 billion, down 1.6% versus year-end 2015 and up 1.7% sequentially, including q3 book-to-bill of 1.02

* Flowserve corp - for full year 2016 continues to expect to incur realignment charges of approximately $160 million

* Flowserve corp -sees 2016 adjusted eps target range to $2.05 to $2.25 per share

* Flowserve corp - sees fy revenue declines of 11 to 14 percent year-over-year

* Flowserve - in 2016 q3, made progress to repurpose, close or sell a number of manufacturing facilities and reduce headcount 15-20% by end of 2017

* Flowserve - realized cost savings of approximately $37 million in q3 and continues to expect full year 2016 incremental savings of approximately $100 million

* Flowserve - adjusted items includes $0.47 per share to reserve for certain latin american non-cash exposures and realignment expenses of $0.21 for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.