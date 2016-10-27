BRIEF-Leggett & Platt reports Q3 eps of $.67

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Leggett & Platt Inc :

* Leggett & platt reports 3q eps of $.67

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $949 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 earnings per share view to $2.55 to $2.62 from continuing operations

* Full-Year sales are now estimated at approximately $3.75 billion, a 4% decrease versus 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $3.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S