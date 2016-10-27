BRIEF-Ehealth announces results of strategic review process and management appointments

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ehealth Inc :

* Ehealth announces results of strategic review process and management appointments

* Ehealth inc - new operating structure and executive management appointments aligned with strategic plan

* Ehealth inc - to expand growth in medicare and small business group insurance markets

* Has also made several key structural and executive changes to align its operating structure with its strategic focus

* Ehealth inc - two new group presidents are being announced

* Ehealth inc - david francis will add responsibilities of chief operations officer to his current responsibilities as chief financial officer

* Ehealth inc - "plan will require significant investments that will impact near-term performance"