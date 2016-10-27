FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mckesson corp Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.35 from continuing operations
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 27, 2016 / 8:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mckesson corp Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.35 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp

* Mckesson reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results and revised fiscal 2017 outlook

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.35 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $50 billion versus i/b/e/s view $51.21 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $12.35 to $12.85 excluding items

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.94 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $8.95 to $9.80 from continuing operations

* Mckesson corp says distribution solutions revenues were $49.3 billion for quarter, up 3% both on a reported and constant currency basis

* Mckesson corp says board of directors authorized a new $4.0 billion share repurchase program

* Mckesson corp says excluding eis goodwill impairment charge, now expect a full-year adjusted tax rate of approximately 27.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

