BRIEF-Viad Corp delivers strong third quarter 2016 results

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Viad Corp

* Viad Corp delivers strong third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.29 to $2.39 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $382.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $373.5 million

* Viad Corp - 2016 income per share before other items is expected to be in range of $2.29 to $2.39, up from $1.46 in 2015

* 2016 consolidated revenue is expected to increase by approximately 10 percent from 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viad Corp-Qtrly net income attributable to viad $33.8 million versus $7.2 million