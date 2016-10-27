BRIEF-Transforce announces acquisition of North American truckload operation of XPO Logistics

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Transforce Inc -

* Transforce announces the acquisition of the North American truckload operation of XPO logistics

* Acquired business is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately US$530 million in 2016

* Acquired business is expected to generate annual ebitda, a non-IFRS measure of approximately US$115 million in 2016

* Acquisition provides company with annual u.s. TL run rate revenue of nearly US$850 million

* Acquisition is partially financed with transforce's existing revolving credit facility and a new CA$500 million acquisition facility

* Co's unit has acquired North American truckload operation of XPO Logistics, Inc