10 months ago
October 27, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Transforce announces acquisition of North American truckload operation of XPO Logistics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Transforce Inc -

* Transforce announces the acquisition of the North American truckload operation of XPO logistics

* Acquired business is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately US$530 million in 2016

* Acquired business is expected to generate annual ebitda, a non-IFRS measure of approximately US$115 million in 2016

* Acquisition provides company with annual u.s. TL run rate revenue of nearly US$850 million

* Acquisition is partially financed with transforce's existing revolving credit facility and a new CA$500 million acquisition facility

* Co's unit has acquired North American truckload operation of XPO Logistics, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

