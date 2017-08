BRIEF-Essex Q3 earnings per share $1.00

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Essex Property Trust Inc -

* Essex announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 core FFO per share $2.77 to $2.83

* Q3 earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly core FFO per share $2.81

* Increased full-year core FFO guidance range to $11.00 to $11.06 per diluted share, increasing midpoint by $0.05 per share

* Narrowed full-year guidance range of same-property growth assumptions, leaving midpoint unchanged