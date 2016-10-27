BRIEF-Kaman Corp reports 2016 third quarter results

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kaman Corp

* Kaman Corp reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly net sales $ 453.5 million versus $433.7 million

* Sees 2016 distribution sales of $1,110.0 million to $1,120.0 million

* Sees 2016 aerospace sales of $700.0 million to $710.0 million

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $30.0 million to $35.0 million