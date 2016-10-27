FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CBL & Associates Properties reports Q3 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - CBL & Associates Properties Inc

* CBL & Associates Properties reports outstanding third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.57

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says anticipates achieving 2016 ffo, as adjusted, near high-end of its guidance range of $2.36 - $2.40 per diluted share

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says anticipates achieving same-center noi growth near high-end of its guidance range of 1.5% - 2.5% in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
