Oct 27 (Reuters) - World Fuel Services Corp

* World Fuel Services Corporation reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* World Fuel Services Corp says in Q3 aviation segment generated gross profit of $111.7 million, an increase of $4.8 million or 4.5% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: