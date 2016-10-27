BRIEF-Validus reports Q3 earnings per share $1.11

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd :

* Validus reports net income available to validus common shareholders of $89.8 million, or $1.11 per diluted share and a 9.7 pct annualized return on average equity for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.02

* Q3 earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Validus reports net income available to validus common shareholders of $89.8 million, or $1.11 per diluted share and a 9.7 pct annualized return on average equity for the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: