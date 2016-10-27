BRIEF-Enova reports Q3 EPS $0.23

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Enova International Inc

* Enova announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $728 million to $748 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenue of $195.9 million in Q3 of 2016 increased 18.6 pct

* For Q4 of 2016, Enova expects adjusted EBITDA of $32 million to $37 million

* For Q4 of 2016, Enova expects total revenue of $185 million to $205 million

* For full year 2016, Enova expects adjusted EBITDA of $139 million to $144 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $726.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $195.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: