10 months ago
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aflac reports Q3 EPS $1.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc

* Aflac incorporated announces third quarter results, upwardly revises 2016 operating EPS outlook, increases fourth quarter cash dividend 4.9 pct

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.82

* Q3 earnings per share $1.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue rose 13.4 percent to $5.7 billion

* Sees Q4 Non-Gaap operating earnings per share about $1.53 to $1.82

* In yen terms, Aflac Japan's premium income, net of reinsurance, increased 1.1 pct in Q3

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share

* On target to repurchase about $1.4 billion of common stock in 2016

* Upwardly revising our 2016 operating earnings per diluted share outlook from a range of $6.17 to $6.41 to a higher range of $6.40 to $6.60

* Board of directors announced a 4.9 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend, effective with Q4 payment

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

