FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Cubesmart reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.38
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cubesmart reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cubesmart

* Cubesmart reports third quarter 2016 results: FFO per share grows 11.8 pct; same-store NOI increases 9.3 pct

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.38

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.43 to $1.44

* Qtrly same-store net operating income increased 9.3 pct year over year

* Same-store occupancy averaged 93.8 pct during quarter, an increase of 40 basis points year over year

* Sees 2016 same-store net operating income growth of 9.75 pct to 10.25 pct

* Sees approximately $0.03 per share of dilution in 2016 related to development activity

* For 2016, company is targeting $325 million to $350 million of acquisitions excluding contracts related to joint venture development

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.