BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Q3 financial results

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Arthur J Gallagher & Co qtrly diluted net earnings per share $0.69

* Arthur J Gallagher & Co qtrly non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.77

* Arthur J Gallagher & Co - Q3 total company revenue, as reported, was $1,482.3 million versus $1,454.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S