10 months ago
BRIEF-MAA reports third quarter results
October 27, 2016 / 8:56 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MAA reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

* MAA reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted core FFO per share $1.31

* Q3 FFO per share $1.47

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - Same store NOI for Q3 increased 3.7% as compared to same period in prior year

* Mid-America Apartment Communities- Updating, increasing prior guidance for full year core ffo, now projected to be in a range of $5.86 to $5.96 per share

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - Core AFFO is now projected to be in range of $5.16 to $5.26 per share, or $5.21 at midpoint for FY

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - Range for full year NOI growth for same store portfolio remains at 4.75% to 5.25%

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $5.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
