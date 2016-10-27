FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-HealthSouth posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65
October 27, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-HealthSouth posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - HealthSouth Corp

* HealthSouth reports strong revenue, volume, and earnings growth for third quarter 2016 and updates full-year 2016 guidance

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* HealthSouth Corp says qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.64

* Qtrly net operating revenues $926.8 million versus $778.6 million

* HealthSouth Corp sees FY adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $2.50 to $2.56

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $3.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 net operating revenues $3,650 million to $3,700 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $915.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

