Oct 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. announces redemption of EUR1.0 billion of fixed/floating rate callable subordinated notes due 2021

* JPMorgan Chase Bank NA - amount payable upon redemption will be 100 pct of principal amount of notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: