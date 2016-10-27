FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ingram Micro reports Q3 financial results
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ingram Micro reports Q3 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ingram Micro Inc :

* Ingram Micro reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $10.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.31 billion

* Ingram Micro Inc says continue to make progress on transaction to join HNA group and remain on track to close this year

* Ingram Micro Inc- translation of foreign currencies versus last year had a negative impact of 1 percentage point on worldwide sales in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

